Donald Trump was reportedly warned about keeping classified documents

Washington DC - Notes taken by Donald Trump 's lawyer have revealed damning revelations in the investigation into his mishandling of classified documents .

Donald Trump was allegedly warned by his lawyers and staff against keeping classified documents after his presidency. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to The Guardian, detailed notes taken by attorney Evan Cochran reveal that Trump was warned against keeping documents, and informed that they may contain sensitive materials.



In June 2022, Cochran's notes reveal that he found classified documents in a storage room at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

His search took several days, with Cochran leaving the storage room unattended at times.

Despite what he uncovered, he told the Justice Department that there were no more materials at the property. But the FBI searched the estate in August and discovered 101 additional classified documents.

The notes also reveal how Trump's valet Walt Nauta, who has testified that he was ordered personally by the former president to move documents before and after the subpoena was issued, had extensive knowledge of the situation, including where Cochran would be searching.

Why the subpoena was not complied with has become a focal point of the investigation, as prosecutors believe Trump may have knowingly obstructed justice, which is a serious offense.