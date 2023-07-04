Donald Trump's past comments on Hillary Clinton come back to bite him

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is running for re-election in 2024 despite facing dozens of criminal charges, but past comments reveal that he was once critical of the idea of an indicted president.

Past comments from Donald Trump reveal that he was once critical of an indicted president, arguing that it would cause a "constitutional crisis." © Collage: Brendan Smialowski / AFP & JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

In October 2016, as the presidential race between Trump and Hillary Clinton was in full swing, former FBI director James Comey re-opened an investigation into Clinton's alleged mishandling of classified information.

While Clinton was never indicted, Trump made the subject a focal point of his campaign, making "lock her up" a popular slogan among his base.

According to CNN, Trump criticized the idea of Clinton continuing to run during a rally in North Carolina on November 3, 2016.

"If she were to win, it would create an unprecedented constitutional crisis that would cripple the operations of our government," he argued. "She is likely to be under investigation for many years, and also it will probably end up – in my opinion – in a criminal trial."

"She has no right to be running, you know that," Trump added. "No right."