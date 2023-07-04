Donald Trump's past comments on Hillary Clinton come back to bite him
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is running for re-election in 2024 despite facing dozens of criminal charges, but past comments reveal that he was once critical of the idea of an indicted president.
In October 2016, as the presidential race between Trump and Hillary Clinton was in full swing, former FBI director James Comey re-opened an investigation into Clinton's alleged mishandling of classified information.
While Clinton was never indicted, Trump made the subject a focal point of his campaign, making "lock her up" a popular slogan among his base.
According to CNN, Trump criticized the idea of Clinton continuing to run during a rally in North Carolina on November 3, 2016.
"If she were to win, it would create an unprecedented constitutional crisis that would cripple the operations of our government," he argued. "She is likely to be under investigation for many years, and also it will probably end up – in my opinion – in a criminal trial."
"She has no right to be running, you know that," Trump added. "No right."
Trump facing even more indictments
Seven years later, Trump's comments haven't aged well.
In March, he became the first ever former president to be indicted, which was followed up by 37 federal charges in June for not only mishandling classified documents, but allegedly obstructing attempts by authorities to retrieve them.
More indictments are expected to come soon, as the investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election wraps up.
Trump recently told Politico that he would not drop out of the 2024 race, even if he is convicted.
Cover photo: Collage: Brendan Smialowski / AFP & JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP