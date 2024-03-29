GOP official who pushed Trump's election lies caught voting illegally

Ellijay, Georgia - Brian Pritchard, a Republican official who helped push the "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump , was recently busted for voting illegally nine times.

According to NBC News, Administrative Law Judge Lisa Boggs ruled on Wednesday that Pritchard has voted illegally nine times, which violated probation he was under for a felony check forgery sentence.

The judge ordered him to pay a $5,000 fine and the investigative fees and will receive a public reprimand from the State Election Board.

Pritchard has been under probation since he was charged with the felony in 1996, but during a hearing in February, he told the judge that he thought his sentence ended in 1999.

But prosecutors provided evidence that he was aware, as his probation was extended several times over the years, for which he appeared in court.