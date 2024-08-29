JD Vance says Kamala Harris "can go to hell" when asked about Trump cemetery incident
Erie, Pennsylvania - When he was asked about an incident that took place during Donald Trump's recent visit to Arlington National Cemetery, vice presidential candidate JD Vance had an extra visceral reaction towards Kamala Harris.
Earlier this week, Trump attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery to honor 13 service members who were killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan three years ago.
A physical altercation reportedly broke out between members of Trump's staff and an official with the cemetery who tried to stop them from taking photos in a restricted area.
During a campaign event on Wednesday evening, Vance was asked about the incident, and he blamed the media for "creating a story where I really don't think there is one."
Vance argued that there was "verifiable evidence" that families of the victims had invited Trump and given permission to staff to take the photos.
He then took the opportunity to take aim at their Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.
Vance said the 13 victims died in Afghanistan because "Harris refused to do her job."
"Kamala Harris is disgraceful," he continued.
"It's that Kamala Harris is so asleep at the wheel that she won't even do an investigation into what happened. And she wants to yell at Donald Trump because he showed up?" he asked.
"She... can go to hell," he added, garnering cheers from the crowd.
What actually went down at Arlington National Cemetery?
In a statement following the reported altercation, the Arlington National Cemetery said that it "can confirm there was an incident, and a report was filed."
The cemetery also noted that "Federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities" on its grounds.
A spokesperson for the Trump campaign denied allegations that things became physical, and blamed the incident on the cemetery official, who they claimed was "suffering from a mental health episode."
One of the families that was at the ceremony told The New York Post that they did not witness any physical altercation, and described the cemetery's statement as "a flat-out lie."
The family also confirmed that they had invited Trump and given permission to take the photos, as Vance claimed.
Critics have been quick to point out that it was up to the officials at the cemetery to enforce their rules on when and where photos can be taken, not the families.
