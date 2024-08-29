JD Vance says Kamala Harris "can go to hell" when asked about Trump cemetery incident

Erie, Pennsylvania - When he was asked about an incident that took place during Donald Trump 's recent visit to Arlington National Cemetery, v ice presidential candidate JD Vance had an extra visceral reaction towards Kamala Harris .

Vice presidential nominee JD Vance (r.) told Democrat Kamala Harris (l.) to "go to hell" when asked about the recent Arlington cemetery altercation. © Collage: Robyn Beck / AFP & JEFF SWENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Earlier this week, Trump attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery to honor 13 service members who were killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan three years ago.

A physical altercation reportedly broke out between members of Trump's staff and an official with the cemetery who tried to stop them from taking photos in a restricted area.

During a campaign event on Wednesday evening, Vance was asked about the incident, and he blamed the media for "creating a story where I really don't think there is one."

Vance argued that there was "verifiable evidence" that families of the victims had invited Trump and given permission to staff to take the photos.

He then took the opportunity to take aim at their Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

Vance said the 13 victims died in Afghanistan because "Harris refused to do her job."

"Kamala Harris is disgraceful," he continued.

"It's that Kamala Harris is so asleep at the wheel that she won't even do an investigation into what happened. And she wants to yell at Donald Trump because he showed up?" he asked.

"She... can go to hell," he added, garnering cheers from the crowd.