Judge in Donald Trump's classified documents case drops hint about possible trial date

Miami, Florida - US District Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday announced she would soon set a trial date for ex-President Donald Trump 's classified documents case, seemingly suggesting that it might be before the 2024 elections.

Trump's lawyers urged the judge to postpone the complex and controversial criminal trial involving scores of sensitive government secrets until after the election in which Trump is expected to run as the Republican candidate.



Justice Department prosecutors argued to start as early as December, saying Trump's political aspirations aren't legal grounds for indefinite delay.

Cannon did not make a decision during the two-hour hearing in the Fort Pierce federal courthouse, but said she would make a decision promptly.

"I think some deadlines can be established now," she told Trump's lawyers.

Cannon, a Trump appointee who joined the federal in 2020, had asked both sides to be prepared to address the trial schedule issue and the crucial sharing of documents under the Classified Information Procedures Act at the Tuesday afternoon hearing.

She will be under intense scrutiny because she ruled favorably for the former president on appointing a special master to review the FBI's seizure of classified documents from Trump's home last year.

Her decision, which would have delayed the Justice Department's investigation, was overturned by a GOP-appointed panel of appellate judges in a scathing ruling.