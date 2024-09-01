Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson slams Supreme Court over Trump immunity ruling

Washington DC - In her first interview since becoming the first Black woman appointed to the Supreme Court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson criticized the court's recent immunity decision regarding Donald Trump 's legal issues.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson (r.) recently criticized the court's ruling regarding Donald Trump's immunity from criminal prosecution. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, CBS News aired the conversation, in which Jackson was asked about how she was one of the three justices who voted against the court's ruling that former presidents are immune from prosecution regarding actions they take while in office.

"I was concerned about a system that appeared to provide immunity for one individual under one set of circumstances when we have a criminal justice system that had ordinarily treated everyone the same," Jackson argued, defending her decision.

The ruling, which was pushed forward by the court's conservative majority, was seen as a big win for Trump, as he has since been able to delay many of the legal battles he is currently facing until after the election in November.

In her dissent, Jackson argued that the court's ruling allowed "the most powerful official" in the US to "become a law unto himself."

When asked if she was "prepared" to help if the court is called on to decide the outcome of the 2024 election between Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, Jackson responded, "As prepared as anyone can be."