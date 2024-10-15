Pro-Trump boat party goes off the deep end after Neo-Nazis arrive to join the fun
Jupiter, Florida - A recent boat parade celebrating Donald Trump quickly went south after a group of Neo-Nazis turned out to show their love for the former president, too.
On Sunday, MAGA fans in Florida held what Trump-ally Roger Stone promised to be "The mother of all TRUMP boat parades."
A handful of boats showed up to the event, decked out in MAGA signs and flags. Trump's son, Eric, and his wife, Lara Trump, even made an appearance, showing up in a boat that featured a paper mache head of the former president bleeding from the ear – a tribute to him surviving a recent assassination attempt.
But then a handful of people – some wearing skeleton masks to obscure their identity – arrived for the parade in a boat that waved Trump and Nazi flags.
In a video making rounds on X, members of the group are heard yelling racial slurs as well as slogans like "White Power," "Heil Trump," and "Make America White Again!"
One of the men also excitedly held up a sign featuring a photo of MyPillow CEO and Trump ally Mike Lindell, along with a price tag "$14.88" – which is believed to be a Neo-Nazi dog whistle.
Their presence was not met with a warm welcome, as members of the parade urged them to go away. In another video shared by Carlos Gavidia, the event's host, one of the MAGA boats is seen splashing water from its motors onto the Nazi boat.
Attendees of the parade and other MAGA fans on Facebook have claimed the men were actually Democrats posing as Neo-Nazis in order to ruin their fun, but it turns out that wasn't the case at all.
Were those real Neo-Nazis at the Trump boat parade?
The parade incident comes as Trump has faced allegations from critics throughout his campaign of using rhetoric that aligns with Neo-Nazi ideals, most notably his extreme remarks about migrants.
In a statement to Newsweek, Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt also alleged the parade was infiltrated by false actors, claiming that supporters of Trump's Democratic rival Kamala Harris "are reaching all-time lows."
"Social media posts show that genuine Trump supporters identified these idiots as liberal activists trying to create fake news," Leavitt said, without evidence. "They clearly responded accordingly."
But multiple sources have identified some of the members of the group as part of actual local Nazi movements.
Video journalist Sandi Bachom pointed out in an X post that a woman in the group wearing a Moms for Liberty shirt was a member of the National Socialists, and one of the male members is the CEO of the Goyim Defense League – both of which are prominent Neo-Nazi organizations.
The Anti-Defamation League said in a statement to Newsweek that the group as a whole is believed to be part of the Order of the Black Sun, which they say consists of "long-time affiliates of Florida's overlapping white supremacist network."
Cover photo: Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & Screenshot / Instagram / @j_kylee