Pope Francis urges Trump to lead new administration with "no room for hatred"

Vatican City - Pope Francis urged incoming president Donald Trump on Monday to lead a society with "no room for hatred" and promote "peace and reconciliation among peoples."

In a message marking Trump's inauguration, the 88-year-old pontiff offered the incoming president "cordial greetings and the assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will grant you wisdom, strength and protection."

"It is my hope that under your leadership the American people will prosper and always strive to build a more just society, where there is no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion," the head of the worldwide Catholic Church added.

"At the same time, as our human family faces numerous challenges, not to mention the scourge of war, I also ask God to guide your efforts in promoting peace and reconciliation among peoples."

Francis had in an interview on Sunday condemned Trump's plans for large-scale deportations of undocumented migrants.

"If it is true, it will be a calamity, because it makes the poor wretches who have nothing pay," the Argentine Jesuit told Italian television channel Nove.