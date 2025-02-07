Trump administration's plan to lay off thousands of USAID employees triggers lawsuit
Washington, DC - The Trump administration may be on the brink of laying off most of USAID's 10,000-strong workforce, despite legal threats from the largest US government workers' union.
President Donald Trump will oversee the reduction of USAID's workforce from 10,000 to only about 294 Washington-based staffers, sources close to the matter told Reuters.
The claims were backed up by separate sources who, speaking to the New York Times, said the workforce would be cut to about 290, retaining only individuals who specialize in health and humanitarian assistance.
Only 12 staff members would be retained at the agency's Africa bureau, and eight in the Asia bureau, reducing the organization's presence to a mostly symbolic one.
Trump's ultimate goal is to merge USAID with the State Department, putting all remaining staff under the purview and directive of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
USAID has until now provided aid to more than 100 countries, including those shattered by conflict and poverty, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, and Ukraine. Many of these programs are expected to end.
The decision is driven by Trump and Elon Musk, who heads the new administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), based on accusations that the agency's staff are criminals and funding was being wasted.
"That's outrageous," former head of USAID Brian Atwood told Reuters. "A lot of people will not survive."
Trump administration sued over USAID cuts
A lawsuit lodged by the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) and the American Foreign Service Association is seeking to reverse the dismantling of USAID by the Trump administration.
To do so, the groups are seeking an order blocking "unconstitutional and illegal actions" which are causing a "global humanitarian crisis."
While it focuses on Rubio and Trump, the suit also includes statements and actions by Elon Musk as head of DOGE.
Specifically, the suit alleges that Trump's January 20 executive order pausing all foreign aid was unlawful and that severe harm has been caused by the decision to, without notice, place thousands of USAID workers on administrative leave.
On Thursday, the AFGE revealed in a statement that a judge had blocked and granted a temporary restraining order against the implementation Trump's deferred resignation program, kicking off proceedings after the legal challenge was lodged on Wednesday.
"These actions have generated a global humanitarian crisis by abruptly halting the crucial work of USAID employees, grantees, and contractors," the text of the suit alleges. "They have cost thousands of American jobs. And they have imperiled U.S. national security interests."
In response, the plaintiffs "will seek a temporary restraining order directing Defendants to reverse these unlawful actions and to halt any further steps to dissolve the agency until the Court has an opportunity to more fully consider the issues on the merits."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images & AFP/Jaafar Ashtiyeh