Trump blasted by top Republican as rivals break ranks in classified docs probe

New York, New York - Fresh off Donald Trump 's 37-count indictment, several top Republicans, including White House hopefuls Mike Pence and Asa Hutchinson, have criticized the ex-president's handling of classified information.

Presidential hopefuls Mike Pence (l.) and Asa Hutchinson (r.) criticized ex-President Donald Trump for his conduct in the classified documents scandal. © Collage: REUTERS & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The comments, including harsh criticism from former Trump defense secretary Mark Esper, came on the first round of major weekend political talk shows since Trump pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Tuesday to mishandling some of the US government's most sensitive secrets.



Prosecutors also allege that Trump schemed to prevent federal investigators from recovering the classified material, which he took with him upon leaving the White House.

The remarks, which came Sunday, stand in sharp contrast to those of many Republicans in Congress who have either defended Trump or declined to criticize him.

"I can't defend what is alleged," Pence, Trump's former vice president, told NBC's Sunday talk show Meet the Press, alluding to his ex-boss's behavior in the documents affair.

Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, went further, calling the allegations "serious and disqualifying."

"I think that he should drop out" of the 2024 race, Hutchinson told ABC's This Week.