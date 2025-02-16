Trump highlights Air Force One delays in Boeing plane tour

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump has toured a Boeing 747-800 that was formerly owned by the Qatari royal family in an attempt to highlight delays in the delivery of the new Air Force One.

Trump on Saturday toured a Boeing 747-800 aircraft, the same model that has been ordered for the new presidential plane.

The Republican was responsible for the original negotiations for a pair of replacements for the Boeing VC-25 that has been in use for the better part of four decades.

"President Trump is touring a new Boeing plane to check out the new hardware/technology," said White House Communications Director Steven Cheung in a statement.

"This highlights the project's failure to deliver a new Air Force One on time as promised."

The project has been beset by supply chain issues and high costs, leading to a delay of three to four years. The planes are now set to be delivered in 2027 or 2028 rather than the original date of 2024.

Part of the problem has been that Trump set a cap of $4 billion for the two planes, which Boeing leadership said was too low a price for the advanced military equipment Air Force One requires.

Elon Musk has managed to wriggle his way into the situation as well, meeting with Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg in January to discuss how the planes can be delivered sooner.