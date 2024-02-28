Trump makes stunning admission after forking over fraction of fraud trial bond

New York, New York - Former President Donald Trump made a stunning admission after he was only able to hand over a small fraction of the massive bond needed to appeal his recent civil fraud trial ruling.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump put up $100 million for his civil fraud trial bond and admits he may have to sell his property to pay the rest. © JIM WATSON / AFP

According to The New York Times, Trump and his legal team on Wednesday put up a bond of only $100 million of the more than $454 million judgment included in the ruling by Judge Arthur Engoron, who has been overseeing the trial.

Trump's attorneys requested a hold be placed on the judgment, which needs to be paid in full in order for them to appeal the decision, as they have vowed to do.

Without the hold, they admitted, Trump may be forced to sell some of his New York properties "under exigent circumstances."

In order to do so, his legal team also requested the court lift additional punishments included in the judgment, such as the bar on him doing business in the state for several years.