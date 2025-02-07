Trump mixes up Nissan and Nippon as he reveals big changes to US Steel merger

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Friday that Japan's Nippon Steel will make a major investment in US Steel, but will no longer attempt to take over the troubled company.

Trump, repeatedly referring to the Japanese car company Nissan but apparently meaning Nippon Steel, said: "They'll be looking at an investment rather than a purchase."

The announcement marks a shift in tone from President Trump, who heavily criticized Nippon's $14.9 billion takeover offer during the 2024 presidential election campaign.

Former President Joe Biden blocked the deal shortly before he left office last month on national security grounds, sparking a joint lawsuit from the two firms – and condemnation from Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

In the suit filed on January 6, Nippon Steel and US Steel said Biden had improperly used his influence and blocked the deal "for purely political reasons" to gain favor with workers' unions.

In response, the US authorities announced they had extended the deadline for the Japanese firm to abandon its acquisition of US Steel until June 18, extending an initial 30-day deadline.