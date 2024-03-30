Trump ordered to "immediately desist" attacking judge's daughter in hush money case
New York, New York - After the judge overseeing Donald Trump's hush money trial hit him with a gag order, prosecutors are now arguing that he may have already violated it.
According to ABC News, New York Attorney General Alvin Bragg – who has been leading the case – sent a letter to Judge Juan Merchan requesting he further clarifies whether the gag order placed on Trump includes the judge and his family.
If so, prosecutors argued that "the Court should warn [the] defendant that his recent conduct is contumacious, and direct him to immediately desist."
On Tuesday, Judge Merchan issued an order that prohibits Trump from publicly attacking any potential witnesses, prosecutors, court staff, their family members, or prospective jurors.
Trump has been using his Truth Social platform to accost those involved in the case. Most recently the former president took aim at the Judge's daughter Loren Merchan, who has worked as a marketing consultant for Democratic politicians.
A day after the gag order was placed, Trump shared a post claiming, without evidence, that Merchan's daughter "makes money by working to 'Get Trump,'" which he says is "making her company, and her, richer and richer."
Trump and his legal team have continually argued that any limitations placed on his ability to criticize those involved in the cases against him violates his First Amendment rights.
Donald Trump and his legal team react to hush money case gag order
Trump is facing charges of using campaign funds to cover up an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. He has pled not guilty to all 34 felony counts against him and repeatedly claims that the trial is an attempt to keep him from the White House as he runs for re-election.
In response to the request from prosecutors, Trump's defense attorneys responded with a letter of their own, arguing that Trump can say what he wants about the judge's daughter because the order doesn't include her.
"The express terms of the gag order do not apply in the manner claimed by the People," their response argued. "Contrary to the People's suggestion, the Court cannot 'direct' President Trump to do something that the gag order does not require."
The hush money trial is scheduled to begin on April 15.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP