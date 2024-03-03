Trump reacts to E. Jean Carroll's doubts he can pay up
Palm Beach, Florida - Former president Donald Trump and his legal team have reacted after E. Jean Carroll expressed doubt thah he'd pay the judgment she won from her defamation lawsuit against him.
Will Trump have to pay up?Trump's attorneys sent a letter on Saturday to Judge Lewis Kaplan, who has been overseeing the trial, to argue that Carroll's concerns aren't warranted, as she previously claimed he has more than enough money to handle his legal expenses, according to CNN.
Last month, Trump requested Judge Kaplan grant him a 30-day delay in either posting the bond or paying the judgment in full. Carroll and her team responded, telling Kaplan that Trump is the "least trustworthy of borrowers."
The Trump team argued that her "current position that President Trump's ability to satisfy a judgment of $83.3 million is in doubt is 'clearly inconsistent' with her position barely one month ago that President Trump has $14 billion in assets, and can thus easily satisfy an enormous punitive award."
Trump and his team have vowed to appeal the ruling, which found him civilly liable for defaming her. They have argued the judgment is "excessive" and should be reduced.
It is separate from another separate federal civil case she won against him, where a jury found him liable for sexually assaulting her 25 years ago.
He was ordered to pay more than $5 million in damages in that case.
Can Donald Trump pay all of his mounting legal expenses?
Critics have recently speculated that Trump, who is facing 91 criminal charges and other legal issues while running for re-election, will not be able to afford his mounting legal fees.
In February, the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial in New York ordered Trump to pay nearly $355 million in damages on fraud charges, which will total closer to $400 million after interest.
These are tacked onto more legal fees he owes the New York Times, combined with the other $5 million he owes Carroll.
On Friday, Carroll shared in a social media post that "Trump has one week to pay."
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS & ALMOND NGAN / AFP