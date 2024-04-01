Trump says he's suspending his presidential campaign in April Fools prank

Palm Beach, Florida - You might argue it's a cruel joke no matter what side of American politics you fall on: Donald Trump sent a message to supporters Monday that appeared to announce he was suspending his re-election campaign, but it turned out to be an April Fools' fundraising bid.

Donald Trump fooled his supporters by texting a message claiming he was suspending his campaign on Monday. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The former Republican president, who is seeking to evict his Democrat rival Joe Biden from the White House in November's vote, sent the abrupt message stating "I'm suspending my campaign" to supporters by email and text, accompanied by a link.

But clicking on it took users to a site inviting them to donate money to his campaign.

"Did you really think I'd suspend my campaign? Happy April Fools Day!" he wrote in capital letters.

The Biden team quickly clapped back with a jibe at Trump's allegedly lazy schedule.

"Trump hasn't campaigned in 16 days. So not sure what the difference is," said Biden campaign staffer Ammar Moussa.