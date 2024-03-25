Trump tells Israel to "finish up" war on Gaza and issues surprising warning

Tel Aviv, Israel - Donald Trump warned Israel in an interview published Monday that it was losing support over the war in Gaza, reiterating his call to "finish it up".

Donald Trump, whose pro-Israeli policies as US president led made him a hated figure among Palestinians, urged Israel to "finish up" its war on Gaza. © Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP

The comments from Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee to take on President Joe Biden in November's US election, came as Washington abstained at a UN Security Council vote calling for an immediate ceasefire in Israel's war on Gaza.



"You have to finish up your war. To finish it up. You gotta get it done," Trump told the right-wing Israel Hayom newspaper in an interview recorded over the weekend.

"And I will say, Israel has to be very careful, because you're losing a lot of the world, you're losing a lot of support, you have to finish up, you have to get the job done."

Trump frequently touts himself as a devoted ally of Israel, pointing to his unilateral decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem, which sparked global condemnation.

East Jerusalem, which Israel has illegally annexed, is claimed by Palestinians as their future capital.