Trump to revamp foreign aid spending strategy and rename USAID, leaked memo suggests

Washington DC - Amid the gutting of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the Trump administration will overhaul how foreign aid money gets distributed by Washington, a newly discovered internal memo reveals.

President Donald Trump is looking to overhaul the entire process behind the distribution of the US' foreign aid spending. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

An internal memo acquired by Politico has revealed that President Donald Trump is looking to drastically reduce where US foreign aid money gets spent.

Trump's goal is to restructure foreign aid so that it better aligns with the US' geopolitical interests and reduce some nations' reliance on American money.

"This blueprint proposes a re-imagined U.S. international assistance structure and set of operating principles that promises measurable returns to America while also projecting American soft power, enhancing our national security, and countering global competitors including China," the memo reads.

Additionally, the memo proposes a change of USAID's name to the US Agency for International Humanitarian Assistance (USIHA). This is a significant change as it narrows the focus of the agency while bringing it into the State Department.

Instead of focusing on efforts to generally assist in the development of global south countries, USIHA will focus mostly on food security, health, and responding to disasters.

"The modem reality is that we should not, and cannot effectively engage in every sector in every country," the memo reads, outlining Trump's vision for US foreign aid.

"Our international assistance apparatus has evolved into doing just that, which draws resources away from priorities and countries critical to our national security strategic interests."