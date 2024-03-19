Trump's Truth Social page goes dark after rant about being "forced to mortgage" to pay bond

Palm Beach, Florida - Presidential candidate Donald Trump recently went on a social media posting spree until his Truth Social page was seemingly taken down.

Donald Trump's Truth Social page was seemingly blocked on Tuesday for some users as the former president unleashed an angry rant on the platform. © ALMOND NGAN / AFP

On Monday evening, Trump began sharing rants on his platform about how he is unable to afford the bond needed to secure a stay on the giant penalty imposed on him by Judge Arthur Engoron.



"Judge Engoron actually wants me to put up Hundreds of Millions of Dollars for the Right to Appeal his ridiculous decision. In other words, he is trying to take my Appellate Rights away," Trump claimed in one post.

"Nobody has ever heard of anything like this before. I would be forced to mortgage or sell Great Assets, perhaps at Fire Sale prices, and if and when I win the Appeal, they would be gone.

"Does that make sense?" he added. "WITCH HUNT. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"

Trump continued his posting spree well into the next day, where he also doubled down on his recent controversial "bloodbath" remarks, but sometime before noon on Tuesday, Trump's page and posts were locked, and instead provided an error message that read "sorry for the interruption."

Users on X speculated that the platform was experiencing an outage, but sleuths quickly noted the account appeared to be blocked for unregistered users, while those logged in could still see his page.