George Santos makes startling "terrible liar" admission in Piers Morgan interview

Washington DC - Disgraced Congressman George Santos admitted he has been a "terrible liar" during a Monday TV interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

George Santos sits in the House Chamber prior to President Joe Biden delivering his 2023 State of the Union address. © REUTERS

"I’ve been a terrible liar," the New York representative conceded when asked about his largely fabricated personal resume.

"I don’t characterize these as mistakes. I think they’re part of your process of, cathartic process of redemption, if you’d like. It’s gotta start from, 'I've been a terrible liar.' I mean, would you be prepared to say that?" Morgan countered.

Santos has come under fire for lying about huge portions of his career and personal history, and has refused to answer for his suspicious campaign finances. He has also refused to resign from Congress despite urgent calls from his own constituents.

The Republican did admit to lying on the campaign trail yet again – but added a pretty big qualifier: "What I tried to convey to the American people is, I made mistakes of allowing the pressures of what I thought needed to be done in order to – this, this wasn’t about tricking anybody," he said.

Instead, he tried to touch people's heartstrings by claiming he lied in order to be "accepted by the party here locally."