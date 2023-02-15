George Santos: Puppygate continues as Amish farmer gives surreal account

Lancaster County, Pennsylvania - George Santos' dog drama continues as an Amish farmer accused the Republican congressman of writing him a bad check in exchange for puppies.

New York Republican Rep. George Santos has been accused of ripping an Amish farmer off with a bad check in exchange for two puppies. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & 123RF/aleksandrrr

The farmer, who chose to remain anonymous, recalled to CNN an incident that occurred five years ago in which a man arrived at his Lancaster County property to negotiate the purchase of two German shepherd puppies.

"He says, 'We are going to take that puppy and that puppy,'" the farmer said. "And his assistant grabs the two puppies, takes them out the door, and he pulls out a check. I was like, 'Oh no, is this guy going to pay me with a check?' I was very suspicious."

The farmer did not want to accept a check, but relented when the buyer said he did not have cash on him.

"It looks like I am done!" the farmer remembers thinking as he reluctantly took the check.

The name on the check spelled George Santos. As suspected, it bounced, leaving the farmer to deal with the bank fee.