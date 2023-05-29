George Santos calls for outrage over "anti-gay" bill in Uganda while ignoring similar US laws

New York, New York - US Representative George Santos is using his platform to call attention to an anti- LGBTQ+ law in Uganda, and some of his supporters and foes are confused.

Rep. George Santos is calling on members of Congress to block aid to Uganda over its newly enacted "anti-gay" bill. © Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Unsplash / @yyananran

On Monday, Santos retweeted a story by The New York Times about the president of Uganda signing one of the world's strictest "anti-gay" bills into law, which includes the death penalty.

In the quote-retweet, Santos says he's calling "on his colleagues in Congress to take immediate action to cut any and ALL forms of foreign aid to Uganda until this repugnant law is repealed."

However, Santos' asks didn't stop there.

"All civilized nations across the world should do the same," he said, adding that the law "is a violation of human rights to its very core."

In March, Santos introduced House Resolution 1736, also known as the Equality and Fiscal Accountability Protection Act of 2023, which would require the State Department to assess a country’s human rights record before providing aid.

However, Twitter users seem to be a bit taken aback by Santos' stance.