George Santos explains why he's no "grifter" in triumphalist tweet

Washington DC - New York Representative George Santos may be facing serious criminal charges, be he still believes that he is the politician that America needs.

Congressman George Santos shared a Twitter post on Monday where he bragged about his short political career, and argues that he is not a "grifter." © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday evening, Santos posted a rant to Twitter, admitting to being many things, but definitely not a grifter.

He began with a definition of the term, which he described as "petty, small-scale swindling," then went on to argue that he has done everything but that for America.

"Let's be clear, my dear friends: I swung my district from a Biden +10 to a Santos +8.5," he claimed. "That's no 'small' feat."

"I won for America," Santos continued. "I won for freedom. I won to make change. I won for your future, for your kids."

"I didn't grift, I won," he added.

After only six minutes of his post being live, Santos followed it up with another tweet claiming he "Triggered the leftist trolls."

As usual, Twitter users mocked the controversial politician, with many pointing out the obvious.