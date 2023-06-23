George Santos facing more trouble after House Ethics Committee issues investigation update

Washington DC - The House Ethics Committee's investigation into beleaguered New York Representative George Santos is picking up steam, with dozens of subpoenas issued in connection to the case.

More than 30 subpoenas have been issued in connection to the House Ethics Committee's investigation into New York Representative George Santos. © REUTERS

In a Thursday press release, the committee tasked with looking into multiple instances of potential misconduct by the Republican congressman announced it had issued "over 30 subpoenas and more than 40 voluntary requests for information."

Although it's not yet clear who was contacted and what kind of details were sought, the scope of the investigation is clear – and very wide.

Santos is under suspicion of having "failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House," as well as having committed campaign violations, broken conflict-of-interest laws, and sexually harassed an aide, who says he had a job offer withdrawn after rejecting the 34-year-old's advances.

There is some overlap between the ethics committee's investigation and that of the Justice Department, which recently indicted Santos on 13 federal charges that include wire fraud, theft, and lying to the House.

The statement addressed this issues, saying: "The Committee is aware of the risks associated with dual investigations and is in communication with the Department of Justice to mitigate the potential risks while still meeting the Committee’s obligations to safeguard the integrity of the House."