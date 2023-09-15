George Santos' former staffer spills the tea on dysfunction and chaos

Washington DC - A former staff member of Representative George Santos ' campaign is now speaking out about what it was like working for the embattled Republican.

Naysa Woomer, a former communications director for Congressman George Santos, is now going public with her experience working for the embattled politician. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Naysa Woomer recently penned an op-ed for The Hill where she detailed the five months she spent working as Santos' communications director.

Initially, Woomer found herself "attracted to his story of a moderate gay Republican winning over a blue district in New York," but only after two weeks of getting her job, things took a turn for the worst when a story was published in The New York Times outlining the many lies Santos told to help get himself elected.

As Santos and his team relocated to their Capitol Hill office, Woomer took on the "thankless job" of becoming a barrier between Santos and the media.

She recalled walking through the halls of Congress with "my resting b**** face," surrounded by reports who followed their "every move," an experience she described as "baptism by atomic bomb."

Eventually, she could no longer take it, and resigned from her position in May.

"I could no longer tolerate his lack of honor, office dysfunction, and unmanageable chaotic behavior," she said. "At the end of the day, I was willing to sacrifice a paycheck to walk away with my integrity."