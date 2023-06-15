George Santos gets into Twitter spat with Adam Schiff over "integrity"
Washington DC - Congressman George Santos is supporting measures to censure his fellow representative, Democrat Adam Schiff, arguing that they are needed to "preserve the integrity" of the House.
A handful of self-proclaimed MAGA supporting members of the House have been enthusiastically backing a resolution brought forth in May by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna that calls for investigations into Schiff for allegedly making false statements during the first impeachment of Donald Trump.
Among the backers of the resolution is Santos, who is currently facing federal charges which include filing false statements to the House. He has also been caught lying on multiple occasions since taking office last year.
The controversial politician posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday, accusing Schiff of pursuing Trump on "scurrilous accusations" which were "proven to be patently false."
"This abhorrent behavior is unacceptable from a member of Congress," he said. "We must observe the integrity of the US House of Representatives, and censure Adam Schiff today."
According to The New York Times, the House voted against the measure on Wednesday, defeating it 225 to 196.
Adam Schiff has fought to hold Donald Trump accountable
Schiff responded to Santos' attack by quote-tweeting the video with the comment: "You can't make this stuff up."
In 2016, Schiff served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and was a part of the investigation into possible collusion between Trump and Russia in the run-up to the 2020 presidential elections.
Special counsel Robert Mueller ultimately decided that there was, as Trump repeats to this day, "no collusion," although Schiff said at the time that there was "ample evidence" that proved otherwise.
Republican members of Congress latched on to that comment and accused him of lying for political gain. Democrats say this and other measures are forms of naked retaliation in response to the cases brought against Trump.
Cover photo: Collage: Anna Moneymaker/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP