George Santos gets into Twitter spat with Adam Schiff over "integrity"

Washington DC - Congressman George Santos is supporting measures to censure his fellow representative, Democrat Adam Schiff, arguing that they are needed to "preserve the integrity" of the House.

Representative George Santos is calling for Congressman Adam Schiff to be censured, arguing it must be done to "preserve the integrity" of the House. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A handful of self-proclaimed MAGA supporting members of the House have been enthusiastically backing a resolution brought forth in May by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna that calls for investigations into Schiff for allegedly making false statements during the first impeachment of Donald Trump.

Among the backers of the resolution is Santos, who is currently facing federal charges which include filing false statements to the House. He has also been caught lying on multiple occasions since taking office last year.

The controversial politician posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday, accusing Schiff of pursuing Trump on "scurrilous accusations" which were "proven to be patently false."

"This abhorrent behavior is unacceptable from a member of Congress," he said. "We must observe the integrity of the US House of Representatives, and censure Adam Schiff today."

According to The New York Times, the House voted against the measure on Wednesday, defeating it 225 to 196.