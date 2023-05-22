George Santos has a confusing explanation as to why he made himself campaign treasurer

Washington DC - New York Representative George Santos took to Twitter to explain his bizarre decision to appoint himself treasurer of his own campaign.

On Friday, the beleaguered congressman filed papers with the Federal Election Commission naming himself in the position, amid long-standing confusion surrounding the identity of his treasurer.

The person officially registered in that role was a certain Andrew Olson, whom no one seemed to personally know, nor be able to reach.

Briefly, a person named Thomas Datwyler was also named in filings with the FEC, but he categorically insisted that he wasn't employed by Santos.



Now, the indicted representative is insisting there's nothing to see here.

In a Twitter thread titled "Debunking the nonsense," he explained why he had no choice but to make himself campaign treasurer.