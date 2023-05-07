George Santos joins Bluesky and gets flagged as an impersonator

Washington DC - Controversial US Representative George Santos recently joined Bluesky, only to be banned a few hours later.

Congressman George Santos (r.) created an account on Bluesky, the new social media platform from Jack Dorsey, only to be flagged as an impersonator. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

On Friday, Santos took to Twitter to complain about how he jumped ship to Bluesky, only to be flagged immediately after.

"Well that didn't take long!" he shared. "I was on [Bluesky] for 4 hours and was reported."

"Jacks new strategy for censoring conservative people," he added.

In a screenshot he included with his post, the reason for him being flagged is listed as "impersonation."

Bluesky is the new social media platform from Jack Dorsey, one of the founders and former CEO of Twitter.

According to TechCrunch, the app is currently invitation-only, with invites given to trial users that use the app for more than two weeks. While it operates very similarly to Twitter, it is currently missing some features such as direct messaging.

Dorsey has been critical of Twitter's current CEO Elon Musk, who purchased the platform last year for $44 billion. Dorsey recently said "it all went south" after the deal, adding that he believed Musk should have backed out.

Despite his criticism of Dorsey, Santos followed up by tweeting that the mistake was fixed before excitedly announcing with the cadence of a movie villain: "I'm baaaaaack!"