George Santos' time as a drag queen comes to light in bombshell report

Washington DC - New York Representative George Santos has become infamous for his pathological lying, and a new report may have finally caught him red-handed.

George Santos doesn't like to talk about his life before becoming a politician, but a new report details his years spent in Brazil as a drag queen. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & ZUMA Wire

On Thursday, The Washington Post published an article that uncovered the truth about a handful of the lies Santos has told about himself during, and even before, his time in office.

Reporters spent months in Niterói, Brazil, a suburb of Rio de Janeiro and the native town of Santos' mother, where they questioned many people familiar with the congressman's past, which he has gone to extensive lengths to cover up.

Most notably, members of the local drag and gay scene recalled Santos' brief stint as a performer under the name Kitara Ravache around August 2007 and how he was active in the gay rights movement by attending Pride parades and handing out pamphlets.

He also allegedly had a dream of one day being crowned the next Miss Brasil Gay.

When claims about his history as Kitara were first made public, Santos vehemently denied them on social media, describing them as "categorically false."

Despite his sexual orientation, Santos regularly aligns himself with the Republican Party's stances against LGBTQ+ Americans and has no problem playing along to promote legislation that aims to oppress his own community.