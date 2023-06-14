George Santos warns of "extraterrestrial arms race" in wild new video

Washington DC - Representative George Santos believes a war with extraterrestrial life may be on the horizon, and he took to social media to warn the world.

George Santos posted a bizarre video to his Instagram on Tuesday where he warned the world of a "potential extraterrestrial arms race." © Collage: Luis ROBAYO / AFP, Bridget BENNETT / AFP, & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The truth is out there, and this New York representative is determined to uncover it.

As his idol Donald Trump was being arraigned on federal charges in Miami on Tuesday, Santos was posting a video to his Instagram about a "potential extraterrestrial arms race."

"I like space, and I'd like to think that humans are not the only form of intelligent life the universe has to offer," he begins on a reasonable note.

The congressman goes on to say he has "a bone to pick" with President Joe Biden and the Department of Defense after David Grusch, a former intelligence officer, reportedly came forward with claims that the US government has in its possession alien life and crafts.

He mistakenly calls the whistleblower Michael, who he describes as "a very credible guy."

"Not exactly tin foil hat stuff here," he adds.

Santos asked his followers to share their thoughts on the matter, and ideas on why the government would hide such things. Instead, as usually happens on social media, users mocked him and called for his resignation.