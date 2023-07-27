House Democrat introduces censure resolution against Marjorie Taylor Greene
Washington DC - A House Democrat is attempting to censure Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, as the controversial far-right provocateur's rhetoric and theatrics have gone too far.
On Tuesday, Representative Becca Balint of Vermont introduced the resolution against her fellow congresswoman "for her racist, homophobic, transphobic, antisemitic remarks, and unhinged conspiracy theories."
"For me, censuring Rep. Taylor Greene is about the health of our democracy and faith in government," Balint explained. "Her antisemitic, racist, transphobic rhetoric has no place in the House of Representatives."
The resolution includes a long list of complaints about Greene, with many including questionable things she has said in public or written on social media.
MTG's most recent transgression was when she showed nude photos of President Joe Biden's son Hunter during a hearing last week on the House floor.
Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to censure attempt
"This job is about alleviating suffering and supporting our communities, and instead Taylor Greene uses her position as a megaphone for conspiracy theories and hate speech," Balint said. "There must be a counter-force that comes from within Congress. "
"It begins with principled members standing up and saying we have had enough," she added.
According to The Hill, Greene dismissed the resolution, stating, "I don't know who this freshman Democrat is. They must have terrible fundraising numbers because they're pulling some ridiculous stunt. Looks like four pages of slander, because I looked at the first few lines and I was like, 'That's not even true.'"
"I could care less," MTG added.
