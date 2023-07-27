House Democrat introduces censure resolution against Marjorie Taylor Greene

Washington DC - A House Democrat is attempting to censure Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, as the controversial far-right provocateur's rhetoric and theatrics have gone too far.

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green is facing a censure resolution over her problematic rhetoric and "unhinged conspiracy theories." © Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Representative Becca Balint of Vermont introduced the resolution against her fellow congresswoman "for her racist, homophobic, transphobic, antisemitic remarks, and unhinged conspiracy theories."

"For me, censuring Rep. Taylor Greene is about the health of our democracy and faith in government," Balint explained. "Her antisemitic, racist, transphobic rhetoric has no place in the House of Representatives."

The resolution includes a long list of complaints about Greene, with many including questionable things she has said in public or written on social media.

MTG's most recent transgression was when she showed nude photos of President Joe Biden's son Hunter during a hearing last week on the House floor.