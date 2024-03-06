Is Nikki Haley ditching her presidential campaign after Super Tuesday?

Charleston, South Carolina - White House hopeful Nikki Haley is expected to end her primary bid on Wednesday, leaving Donald Trump as the sole Republican candidate for the presidential nomination.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is expected to suspend her campaign during a Wednesday address in Charleston, South Carolina. © REUTERS

The former South Carolina governor is expected to announce her decision in a speech around 10 AM Wednesday from the city of Charleston in her home state, the Wall Street Journal and CNN reported, citing sources.



While Haley is unlikely to endorse Trump straight away, insiders said she will urge the 77-year-old to "earn the support" of those who have backed her throughout the primary season, during which she only managed to win two contests: DC and, somewhat surprisingly on Tuesday, Vermont.

Despite signing the Republican National Committee's loyalty pledge, which bound all candidates to back the eventual winner of the GOP nomination, Haley has recently suggested she might renege on the promise.