JFK's grandson shares cryptic message before deleting social media "forever" after mocking RFK Jr.

Washington DC - Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of former President John F. Kennedy recently shared a bizarre message before deleting his social media after facing backlash for mocking his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Jack Schlossberg (l.) recently deleted his social media after facing backlash for mocking his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) © Collage: MANDEL NGAN & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

According to The Independent, Schlossberg shared a post on Thursday stating, "I'm sorry to everyone I hurt. I was wrong. I'm deleting all my social media. Forever."

The cryptic message came after Schlossberg – who has built a popular reputation on social media for mocking conservatives – recently shared several posts and clips in the past few days criticizing RFK Jr., who is currently President Donald Trump's nominee to be head of the Department of Health.

In a video shared last month, Schlossberg mocked RFK Jr.'s spasmodic dysphonia, the neurological disorder he is diagnosed with that makes it difficult for him to speak.

The clip received heavy backlash, with RFK Jr. supporters arguing it was "classless" of him and damaging to the Kennedy family as a whole.

In recent days, Schlossberg has also shared posts and clips slamming other MAGA Republicans such as Megyn Kelly and Elon Musk.

He has also attacked members of his family who have not spoken out, arguing their silence means "you know what side they're on."