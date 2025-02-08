JFK's grandson shares cryptic message before deleting social media "forever" after mocking RFK Jr.
Washington DC - Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of former President John F. Kennedy recently shared a bizarre message before deleting his social media after facing backlash for mocking his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
According to The Independent, Schlossberg shared a post on Thursday stating, "I'm sorry to everyone I hurt. I was wrong. I'm deleting all my social media. Forever."
The cryptic message came after Schlossberg – who has built a popular reputation on social media for mocking conservatives – recently shared several posts and clips in the past few days criticizing RFK Jr., who is currently President Donald Trump's nominee to be head of the Department of Health.
In a video shared last month, Schlossberg mocked RFK Jr.'s spasmodic dysphonia, the neurological disorder he is diagnosed with that makes it difficult for him to speak.
The clip received heavy backlash, with RFK Jr. supporters arguing it was "classless" of him and damaging to the Kennedy family as a whole.
In recent days, Schlossberg has also shared posts and clips slamming other MAGA Republicans such as Megyn Kelly and Elon Musk.
He has also attacked members of his family who have not spoken out, arguing their silence means "you know what side they're on."
Social media loses their mind over the loss of Jon Schlossberg
The nomination of RFK Jr. to head the US Health Department has been met with swift backlash, as he has led an anti-vaccination non-profit for years and has been known to push unproven pseudoscience.
Multiple members of his family have spoken out against his presidential campaign and his appointment, including Schlossberg's mother and John F. Kennedy's only living child Caroline Kennedy, who recently argued in a letter to the US Senate (which must approve his appointment) that he is "unqualified" to head the department as he lacks "any government, financial, management, or medical experience."
Schlossberg's presence on social media appears to be far-reaching, as countless users shared memes and posts lamenting his departure from social media.
One fan even went as far as to share, "Jack Schlossberg deleting his social media profiles is our generation's Kennedy assassination."
Cover photo: Collage: MANDEL NGAN & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP