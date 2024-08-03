Kamala Harris campaign dismisses Trump "games" on debate date

Washington DC - Vice President Kamala Harris ' campaign on Saturday dismissed Donald Trump 's announcement that he was willing to debate her on the conservative Fox News network, after he declined to participate in a previously scheduled debate on ABC.

The campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris (r.) has brushed off Republican Donald Trump's announcement that he would agree to a Fox News debate in September. © Collage: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out," her campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement.

"He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept 10."