Kamala Harris campaign dismisses Trump "games" on debate date
Washington DC - Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign on Saturday dismissed Donald Trump's announcement that he was willing to debate her on the conservative Fox News network, after he declined to participate in a previously scheduled debate on ABC.
"Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out," her campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement.
"He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept 10."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
