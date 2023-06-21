Lauren Boebert claims she was "directed" by the "spirit of God" to impeach Joe Biden

Washington DC - Conservative Representative Lauren Boebert has filed articles to impeach President Joe Biden , and she claims the "spirit of God" is guiding her efforts.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert says she has been "directed and led" by God to file articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden. © Collage: Adobe Express & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the Congresswoman sat down for an interview with Victory Channel's show Flashpoint, where she explained what motivated her to push the impeachment article.

"All glory to God," Boebert said. "This is grace. This is God's empowerment and His ability and staying grounded, rooted in the Word of God, out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks."

"And I am directed and led by Him," she added.

She went on to say that she has faced opposition from other politicians, but believes her efforts are "righteous."

"It is all about being led by the spirit of God in everything that you do," she explained.

Earlier that day, she filed her articles on the House floor, which she argued on Twitter was because "[Biden's] open border agenda has put every American at greater risk, allowed human traffickers to thrive, and given the cartel a free pass."

Similar articles from MAGA Republicans fueled by the federal indictment of Donald Trump have been brought forth aiming to expel or impeach Democratic politicians, and all have failed miserably.

Even if by some miracle Boebert's happens to make it through a House vote, it would surely be shot down by the Democrat-controlled Senate.