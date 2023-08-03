Lauren Boebert gets another big challenger for her House seat

Grand Junction, Colorado - Republican Representative Lauren Boebert now has another Democratic challenger as she fights for re-election to keep her House seat.

Anna Stout (l.), the mayor of Grand Junction, Colorado, recently announced she is challenging House Representative Lauren Boebert for her congressional seat. © Collage: City of Grand Junction & Kevin Dietsch/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Anna Stout has served as mayor of Grand Junction since 2022, but now she is ready to take on Washington DC as she runs to represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.

Earlier this week, Stout released her first campaign ad, where she shamelessly described Boebert as "a laughingstock," and "a punchline."

"As the mayor of the biggest city in western Colorado, I can tell you that having MAGA's mouthpiece as our congresswoman is no joke because she cares more about building her brand than building the affordable housing we need," Stout argued.

Boebert narrowly won her seat last November, beating former Aspen City Council member Adam Frisch, who is running again for the seat, by only 546 votes.

Her brief tenure in Congress has been met with criticism as she has used her position to push her MAGA agenda while ignoring issues Colorado faces. She's also beefed with her allies on the House floor, and news about her personal life reveal that she may not be as true to her conservative values as she claims.