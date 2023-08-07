Lauren Boebert gets another big Democrat challenger for her House seat
Grand Junction, Colorado - Republican Representative Lauren Boebert now has another Democratic challenger as she fights for re-election to keep her House seat.
Anna Stout has served as mayor of Grand Junction since 2022, but now she is ready to take on Washington DC as she runs to represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
Earlier this week, Stout released her first campaign ad, where she shamelessly described Boebert as "a laughingstock," and "a punchline."
"As the mayor of the biggest city in western Colorado, I can tell you that having MAGA's mouthpiece as our congresswoman is no joke because she cares more about building her brand than building the affordable housing we need," Stout argued.
Boebert narrowly won her seat last November, beating former Aspen City Council member Adam Frisch, who is running again for the seat, by only 546 votes.
Her brief tenure in Congress has been met with criticism as she has used her position to push her MAGA agenda while ignoring issues Colorado faces. She's also beefed with her allies on the House floor, and news about her personal life reveal that she may not be as true to her conservative values as she claims.
Lauren Boebert campaign responds to those challenging her
Taking over Boebert's seat has become a priority for the Democratic Party, as Republicans still maintain a majority in the House, but her campaign is confident that Colorado voters will keep her in DC.
"Colorado Democrats can now choose which liberal candidate they would like to lose to Lauren Boebert: the mayor who brought Black Lives Matter protests to Grand Junction or Aspen Adam, the unemployed socialite who shamefully fundraises off the Frisch family business of abortion without any restrictions," the manager for Boebert's campaign told The Hill in a statement.
Though past election results show that Colorado's 3rd Congressional District should be an easy win for Republicans, the contest this year is considered a toss up.
Anna Stout will have to beat Adam Frisch, Debby Burnett, Davi Karpas, and Adam Withrow in the Democratic primaries before going on to face Boebert, if she too wins her party's primary vote.
