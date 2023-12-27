Lauren Boebert gets outperformed again as she climbs uphill for re-election
Woody Creek, Colorado - MAGA Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is running for re-election in 2024, but her challenger, Democrat Adam Frisch, is giving her quite a run for her money – literally.
According to campaign finance data submitted to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) covering January 1 to September 20, Frisch brought in over $7.7 million in campaign donations, against Boebert's $2.4 million.
In the third quarter cycle alone, with filings submitted between July 1 and September 30, Frisch brought in an impressive $3.4 million, while Boebert only managed $854,000.
As if his numbers weren't impressive enough, the amount makes him the House candidate to bring in the third-largest amount of donations, following former Republican House speaker Kevin McCarthy, who brought in over $14 million, and Democrat Minority Leader Hakeen Jeffries, who brought in close to $8 million.
Frisch originally ran against Boebert to represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in 2022, and ended up only losing by 546 votes, making it the closest House race in the country.
As they run against each other again, Boebert underperforming in support and donations has been something of an ongoing theme throughout 2023, with Frisch crushing her in every filing cycle.
Although campaign funding isn't a definitive signal that Boebert's effort to hold her seat are in vain, she is also fighting to fix her public image, which has been tainted by a year of controversies, confrontations, and bizarre personal incidents.
Can Lauren Boebert win back Colorado voters?
Boebert's personal life was made public in 2023 as she had a tumultuous year, to say the least .
She finalized her messy divorce, was accused of having an affair with a country singer, and once again failed to figure out who her father is after a former wrestler was court ordered to take a paternity test, which came back negative.
But her most infamous moment came in September when she and a male date were kicked out of a performance of Beetlejuice the musical in Denver for reportedly vaping, groping each other, and raucous behavior during the show.
There are stark differences between her and Frisch, not just with their political views, but how each candidate chooses to carry themselves and present their ideas. It's even more apparent when sifting through their respective social media accounts.
Over the past month, Boebert has shared posts in predictable MAGA fashion intent on selling the narrative that America is in a tragic state of decline. She has also spent time lambasting Colorado for having ruled Donald Trump should be disqualified from the state's 2024 presidential primary election ballots because he participated in an insurrection.
Frisch, on the other hand, consistently praises Colorado and the district he hopes to represent by sharing photos of local haunt, and hosting events where he can listen directly to voters about the issues that matter most to them.
While Boebert's approach to politics may resonate with fellow MAGA supporters in her state, it may fail this time to connect with anyone outside that group, or other voters who may be suffering from Trump and MAGA fatigue.
Cover photo: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP