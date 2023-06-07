Lauren Boebert paternity drama takes sudden turn as ex-wrestler DNA test backfires
Washington DC - Representative Lauren Boebert has been on a lifelong quest to find out who her real father is, and recent results may shed some light on the mystery.
According to The Daily Beast, Boebert's mother has insisted for years that former pro-wrestler Stan Lane (69) is her father.
Decades ago, the athlete and commentator was ordered by a court to submit a test, which turned out negative.
Boebert's mother remained unconvinced after the lab worker who took Lane's blood was later convicted on bribery charges. She petitioned the court to investigate Lane to see if any wrongdoings also took place in their case.
Last month, both parties returned once again to take yet another DNA test, and this time Lane allowed the Boeberts to personally handle the sample to evade any doubts about the results.
Like a bad Maury rerun, the second results recently came in, and in the case of the 36-year-old Colorado congresswoman – Stan Lane, you are STILL NOT the father!
"I can confirm that Stan Lane is not my biological father," Boebert told the outlet. "I personally have never publicly claimed he was my father - but certainly, that allegation is out there."
"The Toby Keith song 'Who's Your Daddy' hits a bit differently now," she jokingly added.
Stan Lane says the accusations ruined his reputation
Lane, on the other hand, doesn't think it's a laughing matter.
"This situation and the numerous false claims made against me over the years has been stressful for me and my family," Lane was quotes as saying. "I feel my otherwise good reputation has been tarnished considerably. I and other close members of my inner circle have been dragged into this as well."
Unfortunately, Boebert will have to continue her search to find her biological father. Lane wishes her the best, and says he plans to finally "step back and enjoy my retirement with my wife."
Cover photo: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP