Lauren Boebert paternity drama takes sudden turn as ex-wrestler DNA test backfires

Washington DC - Representative Lauren Boebert has been on a lifelong quest to find out who her real father is, and recent results may shed some light on the mystery.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently took a DNA test to prove her mother's claims that a former WWE star is her father. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Daily Beast, Boebert's mother has insisted for years that former pro-wrestler Stan Lane (69) is her father.

Decades ago, the athlete and commentator was ordered by a court to submit a test, which turned out negative.

Boebert's mother remained unconvinced after the lab worker who took Lane's blood was later convicted on bribery charges. She petitioned the court to investigate Lane to see if any wrongdoings also took place in their case.

Last month, both parties returned once again to take yet another DNA test, and this time Lane allowed the Boeberts to personally handle the sample to evade any doubts about the results.

Like a bad Maury rerun, the second results recently came in, and in the case of the 36-year-old Colorado congresswoman – Stan Lane, you are STILL NOT the father!

"I can confirm that Stan Lane is not my biological father," Boebert told the outlet. "I personally have never publicly claimed he was my father - but certainly, that allegation is out there."

"The Toby Keith song 'Who's Your Daddy' hits a bit differently now," she jokingly added.