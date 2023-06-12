Lauren Boebert sued by activist who alleged she had an abortion and was an escort

Denver, Colorado - Far-right Representative Lauren Boebert is being sued by an activist who says she repeatedly defamed him and his organization.

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is being sued for defamation by an activist who made damning allegations about her personal life. © Collage: Win McNamee / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

David Wheeler, the president of the American Muckrakers Political Action Committee, filed the suit last week with the US District Court of Colorado.

Last year, American Muckrakers began a campaign called Fire Boebert, which aimed to build opposition to her reelection efforts by focusing on lies she has told about policies and her personal life.

On June 14, Wheeler and the group published a press release alleging that Boebert, who is a vocal pro-life advocate and devout Christian, previously had two abortions, used to be a paid escort and stripper, and has used methamphetamine in the past.

The suit also claims that following the allegations, Boebert made "maliciously false statements" about Wheeler and the group to multiple media outlets.