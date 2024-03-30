Lauren Boebert campaign wins big in bombshell development
Washington DC - Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert recently caught a lucky break after the special election candidate announced he won't be running against her in the primary race.
According to Colorado Politics, a panel of state Republicans in Colorado's 4th Congressional District elected former gubernatorial candidate Greg Lopez to be their nominee to fill Rep. Ken Buck's seat, which was left vacant after his early resignation last Friday.
Lopez pledged to serve the remainder of Buck's term to the end of the year but plans to step down instead of running in the race to keep the role into 2025.
This comes as great news for Boebert, who is running in a tight primary race for the 4th District seat after jumping ship from the 3rd, which she has represented since 2021.
Boebert initially decried Buck's resignation, which further thinned the GOP's already slim majority in the House. She also accused Buck and the state's party of trying to "rig" the election against her by scheduling the special election on the same day as the primary.
On Friday, Boebert shared a social media post praising and congratulating Lopez on the win.
Boebert promised she will "continue to aggressively campaign throughout the District" and looks forward to "winning the primary on June 25th, [and] the general on November 5th."
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP