Lauren Boebert goes all in on Trump endorsement and begs for "MAGA Money Bomb"

Washington DC - Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is facing a difficult uphill battle to get re-elected, and she's banking on an endorsement from former President Donald Trump to make sure she wins.

Boebert spent her Monday attempting to raise funds on social media for her campaign, calling on all her fellow far-right Republicans to throw in their support with "a MAGA Monday Money Bomb!"

"As you know, I'm in the fight of my political career in Colorado's 4th District," she wrote in a post on X.

"The establishment has done all they can to take me out and without the funds to fight back, they just might win!"

Boebert recently announced that she is running for her state's 4th district, abandoning the 3rd, which she has represented since 2021.

Critics have argued that Boebert assumed winning the more conservative 4th district would be easier, but the move, along with a handful of damning personal scandals she struggled through last year, has left some voters skeptical about supporting her.

Her efforts became even more complicated last week when Rep. Ken Buck, who currently occupies the 4th district seat, announced his early retirement, forcing the state's governor to schedule a special election for a chosen candidate to step in until the end of his term.

Boebert did get a huge break earlier this month when Trump endorsed her on his Truth Social platform, which she has been flaunting publicly ever since, as she is convinced that it alone will secure her victory.