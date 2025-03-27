Lauren Boebert holds virtual town hall because she doesn't feel "safe"

Washington DC - Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert held a virtual town hall event for her district on Wednesday, in an effort to avoid facing angry constituents in person.

Boebert held the event by telephone on Wednesday, telling the nearly 8,000 listeners that she thought it was "a convenient way" for her to reach and connect with people.

According to Colorado Public Radio, Boebert took a handful of challenging questions, and used the opportunity to play defense for President Donald Trump and his controversial agenda.

In the first question, Boebert was asked about Elon Musk, the head of Trump's made up Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), having "overreaching" power with the agency, such as having access to American's personal information.

Boebert assured the voter that Musk is being "careful and responsible when it comes to any data," and "exposing the waste, fraud and abuse of our taxpayer money."

She also stood firm on her aggressive immigration stance, at one point arguing that migrants being sent to El Salvador by the Trump administration do not deserve the right of due process.

"If someone is in our country illegally, I don't believe that there is much due process that is afforded to them," she explained. "They do not have American citizens' rights. And they broke our nation's laws being here illegally."