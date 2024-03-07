Lauren Boebert responds to haters about her aggressive style: "Closed mouths don’t get fed"
Franktown, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is fighting an uphill battle for re-election in a new district, but to say she is confident that she will dominate the competition is an understatement.
Journalist Jesse Paul of The Colorado Sun spent the day with the far-right MAGA representative in Colorado's 4th District.
Boebert recently announced that she would seek re-election in the 4th District, bailing on the 3rd which she has been representing since 2021.
Boebert took Paul to a gun range where she donned black high-heels while firing rounds from an AR-15.
She then chatted up some gun-toting voters, promising to push Donald Trump's policies – but "with some steroids" – and present legislation to "build the wall and deport them all" before having the group bow their heads to pray for her successful re-election.
Paul eventually got to ask Boebert about these re-election efforts and how she plans to win over 4th District voters who have expressed skepticism about her approach to politics, particularly on social media.
"My Twitter and how loud I've been in certain areas has been effective," she said.
"Closed mouths don't get fed, and in DC, nothing happens without force."
She also once again defended her choice to swap districts, now arguing it is "better for the conservative movement."
"I'm not saying that the conservative movement dies without me, but I am a strong voice in this movement and have been very effective in it," she stated.
"I don't think that our movement is ready to lose that yet."
Lauren Boebert and her mountain of personal scandals
Boebert's re-election efforts have been heavily eclipsed by the many personal scandals she has faced while in office.
Just within the past month, her ex-husband was arrested twice in one week while her eldest son was arrested last Tuesday and is now facing 22 charges, including 5 felonies.
But her most infamous moment came in September when she and a date were kicked out of a musical theater performance in Denver for their raucous behavior during the show, which included vaping and groping one another.
Even so, the MAGA Republican was endorsed by former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump over the weekend.
Boebert, who ran on a staunch Christian "family values" platform, has deflected criticisms about how her personal life doesn't reflect the values she claims to hold – and she made no exception in her interview with Paul.
"I haven’t lived a perfect life. I'm still growing. I'm raising my boys. I'm a single mom now," she said, referencing the fact that she is now seeking a permanent restraining order for herself and her children against her ex-husband.
"They want to attack me for that?" she added. "OK."
