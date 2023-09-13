Marjorie Taylor Greene beefs with Matt Gaetz over Biden impeachment inquiry

Washington DC - Far-right Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking credit for a recent impeachment inquiry launched into President Joe Biden , and arguing with those in her own party over it.

The game appears to be, "Whose MAGA is bigger?" among House Republicans.

Moments before House Speaker Kevin McCarthy officially launched his bombshell impeachment inquiry into Biden, Rep Matt Gaetz jumped to take credit for the move, arguing on social media that he has "pushed [McCarthy] for weeks."

MTG shared Gaetz's post, offering a "correction" to his claims.

"I introduced articles of impeachment against Joe Biden for his corrupt business dealings in Ukraine & China while he was Vice President on his very first day in office," she explained in her post.

"You wouldn't cosponsor those, and I had to drag you kicking and screaming to get you to cosponsor my articles on the border," she added. "Who's really been making the push?"

MTG has waged an aggressive campaign to impeach Biden. Other far-right Republicans including members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, which Greene was voted out of, have called for similar investigations.

Greene appears adamant to prove that she is the one leading the impeachment charge. In June, she got into a heated spat with Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert for, as she claimed, "copying" her impeachment resolution.