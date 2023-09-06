Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Kari Lake a "grifter" as they vie for Trump's VP pick

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and politician Kari Lake may share a love for former President Donald Trump , but MTG says that is about all the two have in common.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (r) reportedly called politician Kari Lake a "grifter." © Collage: Olivier TOURON / AFP & Anna Moneymaker/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

According to Rolling Stone, a source claims the two have been entrenched in a "death race" for Trump's vice president pick.

Another source claims that MTG said, "Lake is a grifter and [is] trying to keep riding Trump's coattails because she lost [in Arizona], so she's cozying up on the election-integrity messaging."

While MTG, who was unofficially crowned "MAGA's MVP" by rapper Forgiato Blow, has been a staunch Trump ally for quite some time with hopes of one day being his pick for vice president, Lake has proved her loyalty another way.

Since losing her bid for governor of Arizona last year to Democrat Katie Hobbs, Lake has made unfounded claims that the election was stolen from her and regularly draws parallels to Trump's loss to Joe Biden in 2020.