Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Donald Trump legal woes are "communism"
Washington DC - House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) said "communism" is to blame for Donald Trump's mounting legal woes.
MTG, MAGA's MVP, is back at it again.
Over the weekend, she sat down for an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, where she reiterated her assertion that President Joe Biden is the mastermind behind Trump's downfall.
"The only thing they can run on is to continue smearing President Trump's name, and I just want to follow up and say, Maria, the more times they indict President Trump, the more people realize that the Biden administration is a communist regime," MTG explained.
"Americans are actually seeing what communism really looks like, and we have to stand up to this," she continued. "This is why Republicans in the House, when we come back in September, we have to vote for an impeachment inquiry. Because it's the right thing to do."
Greene, who has always been an ardent Trump supporter, went on to argue that "every time we see a scandal around the Biden family, we get an indictment or an attack on Donald Trump." The sentiment has also been touted by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Is MTG parroting Donald Trump's rhetoric?
Trump currently faces three federal indictments - one for purported hush money payments he made to a porn star, another for his mishandling of classified documents, and the most recent for his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 elections.
The former president has regularly blamed Democrats for targeting him in an attempt to ruin his election chances in 2024. He has consistently described them as "socialists" and "communists" without explaining how his legal woes fall in line with those political philosophies. Essentially, the terms have become "bad words" used to describe oppositions to far-right politics, as both philosophies are perceived to be inherently antithetical to American values.
MTG seems to be simply parroting Trump and McCarthy's rhetoric, as other MAGA allies have been scrambling to come up with comprehensive defense for Trump's downfall.
MTG might have to come up with another excuse to defend Trump, as he may be facing yet another indictment soon for attempting to overturn the results in the state of Georgia.
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP