Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Donald Trump legal woes are "communism"

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene claims that "communism" and the Joe Biden administration are to blame for Donald Trump's mounting legal issues. © Anna Moneymaker/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

MTG, MAGA's MVP, is back at it again.

Over the weekend, she sat down for an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, where she reiterated her assertion that President Joe Biden is the mastermind behind Trump's downfall.

"The only thing they can run on is to continue smearing President Trump's name, and I just want to follow up and say, Maria, the more times they indict President Trump, the more people realize that the Biden administration is a communist regime," MTG explained.

"Americans are actually seeing what communism really looks like, and we have to stand up to this," she continued. "This is why Republicans in the House, when we come back in September, we have to vote for an impeachment inquiry. Because it's the right thing to do."

Greene, who has always been an ardent Trump supporter, went on to argue that "every time we see a scandal around the Biden family, we get an indictment or an attack on Donald Trump." The sentiment has also been touted by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.