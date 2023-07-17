Marjorie Taylor Greene crowned "MAGA MVP" and stars in wild rap video

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene recently starred in a rap video which dubbed her the "MVP" of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

Queen Marj?

MAGA rap is a real thing, and Florida rapper Forgiato Blow has been leading the pack with his pro-Donald Trump, far-right brand of Southern hip-hop.

On Monday morning, the rapper premiered the video for his new track "MTG," which is an ode to Greene. She is considered by many to be the most outspoken MAGA Republican in the House of Representatives, and arguably in US politics as a whole.

Yet the song isn't just about the Georgia politician, she stars in the video, too.

The vid shows the politician sitting cross-legged on a gold throne in front of a convertible. She's later seen awkwardly posing with expensive sports cars as Blow raps the hook "MTG, MAGA's MVP."

The track hits at Democrats and news reporters, telling them to "move back" because "Marjorie is spitting big facts."

Blow quips that MTG is fighting for "our" children, freedom, and January 6 rioters.

He also shamelessly touts MTG's anti-trans rhetoric and Antifa opposition, using witty word play to say, "She don't rock wit' trans-TIFA 'cuz they soft."

The video includes sound bites of MTG speaking about President Joe Biden and the dangers of the left, as the rep, who was recently booted from the House Freedom Caucus, continues to perch on the gold throne donned with eagle wings while wearing dark aviators.

