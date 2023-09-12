Marjorie Taylor Greene encourages states to secede on 9/11 anniversary
Washington DC - Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene urged US states to "consider seceding" on the same day America remembered the 9//11 terrorist attacks.
As the US mourned the victims of the horrific attack that brought down the twin towers, and took the lives of thousands of people 22 years ago, MTG took the opportunity to call for a rebellion on social media.
"If the Biden admin refuses to stop the invasion of cartel led human and drug trafficking into our country, states should consider seceding from the union," she shared to X on Monday.
"From Texas to New York City to every town in America, we are drowning from Biden's traitorous America last border policies," she added.
MTG made a similar argument back in February when she called for a "national divorce," arguing that "We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government."
"Everyone I talk to says this," she added.
Marjorie Taylor Greene honored those lost on 9/11, but blames Biden
Greene's post came a bit more than an hour after she shared a post to honor the "lives taken from us by the hands of Islamic terrorism" on that day. She also took aim at President Joe Biden for how he dealt with the Taliban.
"Let us also not forget the betrayal of everyone who died that fateful day by the Biden Administration who handed over weapons and ceded the territory we held in the Middle East to the Taliban, who works with Al-Qaeda, the very enemy we sought to defeat after decades of fighting and lost American lives."
Greene has previously cast doubt on the fact that a plane hit the Pentagon building on 9/11, falsely claiming that there was "never any evidence shown."
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP