Marjorie Taylor Greene encourages states to secede on 9/11 anniversary

Washington DC - Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene urged US states to "consider seceding" on the same day America remembered the 9//11 terrorist attacks.

As the US mourned the victims of the horrific attack that brought down the twin towers, and took the lives of thousands of people 22 years ago, MTG took the opportunity to call for a rebellion on social media.

"If the Biden admin refuses to stop the invasion of cartel led human and drug trafficking into our country, states should consider seceding from the union," she shared to X on Monday.

"From Texas to New York City to every town in America, we are drowning from Biden's traitorous America last border policies," she added.

MTG made a similar argument back in February when she called for a "national divorce," arguing that "We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government."

"Everyone I talk to says this," she added.