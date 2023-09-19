Marjorie Taylor Greene gets slammed by John Fetterman in new senate dress code squabble

Washington DC - Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman clashed with conservative Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene over new rules regarding the dress code for senators.

MTG is getting into it on social media once again.

On Monday, Greene shared a post calling on congressional leadership to "Stop lowering the bar!" after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed previous rules about attire on the Senate floor had been thrown out.

Fetterman has become known for dressing in a hoodie and gym shorts during public events, leading some critics to refer to the new dress code as the "Fetterman Rule."

"The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful," MTG said. "Dress code is one of society's standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions."

MTG's post garnered tons of critical responses from users and fellow representatives including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, with many pointing out that she is the queen of blatant disrespect on the House floor.

But Fetterman's takedown was easily one of the best.

"Thankfully, the nation's lower chamber lives by a higher code of conduct: displaying ding-a-ling pics in public hearings," Fetterman shared in response to her post.

Fetterman was referencing an incident in Congress in July where, during an Oversight Committee hearing, MTG displayed explicit images of President Joe Biden's son Hunter nude and having sex.